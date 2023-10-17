100 colleges in North Carolina waive application fees this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — College applications at Athens Drive Magnet School in Raleigh increased significantly during last year's college application week - and they hope to repeat that this year.

Students at Athens Drive made the most out of the no-fee college applications in 2022, with rates for college applications going up by 30%. Fueling that increase was a College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) program, which waived application fees to dozens of colleges and universities in the state.

"Cost is still the biggest barrier that students face in going to college. So any of the ways we can remove the barriers to making college more affordable, we want to do that," said Jasmine Pearson, Dean of Students at Athens.

Pearson says high school seniors average five to seven college applications.

"We see typically application fees can be upwards of like $75, $90 per university, which if you are applying to four or five can add up really really quickly," said Pearson.

Jared Bennett is a senior at Athens Drive Magnet High School. He says he is applying to seven schools.

"It's a lot. It adds up after a while," said Bennett.

He added that the process can be nerve-wracking.

"As a senior, I'm stepping into my life, figuring out what I want to do for the rest of my life," he said.

According to the CFNC, "Students throughout North Carolina can submit college applications to many N.C. colleges and universities for free during College Application Week, October 16-20 as part of the College Foundation of North Carolina’s (CFNC) Countdown to College campaign..."