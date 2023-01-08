12-year-old stabs 9-year-old: Tulsa Police

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — It was a quiet but somber morning at the Riverbank Plaza Apartments just before midnight on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Tulsa.

Police say a 12-year-old girl fatally stabbed her nine-year-old brother.

"I cannot believe that, that's absolutely insane," said neighbor Marty Parsons.

Neighbors like Parsons are in shock, and so are the police. Authorities are trying to piece it together with their Child Crisis Unit.

"This is such an extreme point of atypical behavior that we see. You know, last year we had nearly 70 homicides. Not a single one of them was perpetrated by a 12-year-old," said a spokesperson for Tulsa Police.

Fire and EMS crews tried to revive the boy with CPR, but officers say he died in the hospital about two hours later.

Police say officers learned the children's parent was asleep upstairs when the sister woke the parent up to tell the parent she stabbed her younger brother.

The 12-year-old suspect is currently in custody at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice where the juvenile court system decides how long she'll stay there.

"Sometimes juveniles are what's called a "youthful offender" where they've committed a heinous crime. And even if they're under 18, they still get charged as an adult. In this case, the suspect is so young, that that's not going to happen," said a spokesperson for Tulsa Police.

A motive hasn't been released. It's got Parsons contemplating her own future.

"I don't know if I even want to stay now. Like, you know, because, I mean, that's crazy," said Parsons.

The spokesperson for Tulsa Police said they are being mindful of the family impacted.

"In a general sense, they're, they're losing two children, you know, one is now deceased, and one is now the suspect," said the spokesperson.