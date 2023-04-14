Watch Now
14-year-old fatally shot, 5 wounded at North Carolina home

Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 20:24:42-04

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a North Carolina home, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in Goldsboro, WRAL reported.

The Goldsboro Police Department said the five who were wounded were stable and being treated at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Goldsboro police were investigating what led to the shooting with help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was immediately released.

