17-year-old suspect arrested after downtown Orlando shooting left 2 dead, 6 hurt

This story was originally published by Cathleigh Winningham and Brandon Hogan at our sister station WKMG-TV News 6/ClickOrlando.com in Central Florida.

Eight people were shot early Friday in downtown Orlando, two of whom have died, according to police.

Two people were killed and six were injured in the shooting, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said during a news conference, adding a 17-year-old suspect identified as Jalen Dwayne Walker has been arrested.

An emergency call came into dispatchers just after 1 a.m. indicating several people had been shot in the area of Central Blvd. and Orange Avenue, according to the Orlando Police Department. A second call came in from out of Washington Street and Orange Avenue, Smith said.

“Shortly after reported shots fired, a shooting suspect was located and taken into custody at Washington and Orange,” Smith said, referencing Walker.

At the time of this writing, it’s believed Walker is the only suspect in the shooting, according to Smith.

The victims range from 19 to 39 years old, Smith said.

Based on current information, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain said during the news conference that it was likely Walker could be charged as an adult pending further investigation.

News 6 is awaiting word from the police department regarding any further details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.