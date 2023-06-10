Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

2-alarm fire destroys several boats in Maryland

Two alarm fire destroys several boats in St. Mary's County
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Two alarm fire destroys several boats in St. Mary's County
Posted at 11:16 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 23:16:31-04

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A two-alarm fire destroyed nearly 10 boats in St. Mary's County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told Deputy State Fire Marshals they heard an explosion come from a boat docked at Tall Timbers Marina.

By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, flames had already spread to a wooden pier and several other boats.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to control the blaze.

The fire left two people with minor injuries and caused around $400,000 in damage.

While the exact cause remains under investigation investigators determined the fire started in a 1940, 38-foot Matthew's wooden boat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV