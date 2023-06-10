2-alarm fire destroys several boats in Maryland

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A two-alarm fire destroyed nearly 10 boats in St. Mary's County, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told Deputy State Fire Marshals they heard an explosion come from a boat docked at Tall Timbers Marina.

By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, flames had already spread to a wooden pier and several other boats.

It took nearly an hour for firefighters to control the blaze.

The fire left two people with minor injuries and caused around $400,000 in damage.

While the exact cause remains under investigation investigators determined the fire started in a 1940, 38-foot Matthew's wooden boat.