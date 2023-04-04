2 men fatally electrocuted trying to steal from substation, Ga. police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two men were found dead on Atlanta Highway after emergency crews responded toreports of a transformer fire.

The calls came at around 3 a.m., Monday, prompting Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power crews to get the fire under control and make sure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

According to Gainesville police, the initial investigation revealed evidence that the two men had broken into a fenced area and tried to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed.

The bodies have not yet been identified.