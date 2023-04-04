Watch Now
2 men fatally electrocuted trying to steal from substation, Ga. police say

Gainesville Police Department
Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 14:03:40-04

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two men were found dead on Atlanta Highway after emergency crews responded toreports of a transformer fire.

The calls came at around 3 a.m., Monday, prompting Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power crews to get the fire under control and make sure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

According to Gainesville police, the initial investigation revealed evidence that the two men had broken into a fenced area and tried to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed.

The bodies have not yet been identified.

