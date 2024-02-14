3 DC police officers wounded in shooting

(CNN) — Three officers with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the “critical incident” took place in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE, in the southeast part of the city. Police have blocked off several neighboring streets and warned the public to stay “far away from the scene.”

The three officers suffered non life-threatening injuries and were transported from the scene, police said.

The shooting comes as Washington, DC, has seen a sharp rise in violent crime over the past year, even as many other US cities experienced a decline. From 2022 to 2023, DC saw a 35% increase in homicides, a 67% increase in robberies and an 82% increase in motor vehicle thefts, according to police data.

This is a developing story and will be updated.