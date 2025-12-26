Hundreds of schoolchildren taken captive in Nigeria mass kidnapping have been released

Authorities in Nigeria say all hostages have now been released in what was one of largest mass kidnappings in the country's history.

Officials initially said 303 school children and 12 staff members were abducted from a Catholic boarding school in November, later changing that figure to 230. 100 were released earlier in December and the remaining 130 hostages were released December 21.

"Not a single pupil is left in captivity," the government announced in a message about their release.

School kidnappings are a serious security concern for Nigeria, where conflict is rife in areas like Niger State. They're often committed by gangs looking for a ransom.

It's not clear whether a ransom was paid or what specific steps the government took to secure the captives' release. A government spokesperson said their freedom followed "a military-intelligence driven operation."

Most of the children in the Papiri kidnapping were aged between 10 and 17.

RELATED NEWS | Trump orders ‘deadly strike’ on ISIS in Nigeria after threats over Christian killings

The development comes as the U.S. carried out a strike against Islamic State forces in the country on Christmas Day.

President Donald Trump said a "powerful and deadly strike" targeted Isis in Nigeria in response to the group's targeting of Christians.