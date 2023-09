A bear burglar broke into a Florida family's home, headed straight to their bar, and got its brown paws on some White Claws!

The furry trespasser, nicknamed "Tripod," only has three legs.

Tripod was caught on camera breaking into a family's lanai. After snacking on some fish food, the bear made a bee line for the bar.

But it wasn't a brew that caught his eye - it was three White Claws, which are sparkly malt beverages.

The family said Tripod's favorite flavors were strawberry and mango.