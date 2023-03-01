6-year-old boy in Mississippi praised after calling 911 for his mom

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) — Cornelius Fairley is a six-year-old boy whose favorite superhero is Batman. He plays baseball and loves to play the drums.

"I got a drum set at my house," said Cornelius. "My mommy and my daddy bought those drum sets. It's a kid drum set but I want a real one."

While his favorite hero is a fictional one, he quickly became a real hero in Picayune, Mississippi, the town he lives in. After finding his mother unconscious from a seizure, Cornelius called 911 and told dispatchers what happened.

"I called 911 because she wasn't waking up," said Cornelius.

Cornelius' mom was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on Dec. 19 of last year. Cornelius' grandmother, Cornelia Andrews, says she's still facing health issues.

"...they found it unfortunately it had spread to her liver and lungs. And a couple of weeks ago we found out it had spread to the brain as well," said Andrews.

Andrews said she doesn't know what would have happened if Cornelius didn't call 911.

Despite the current situation, she says their faith, along with Cornelius, is helping to keep the family's spirits high.

"He's always thinking 'I want to give this to my mommy'. You know, some kids go into the store [and ask] 'can I have this for myself, can I have this.' But he was trying to get something that would [put] a smile on his mommy's face," said Andrews. "The other day we went into the Dollar Tree getting something and when he came back he was like 'Glamma look what I have' and he picked up different colored flowers and said I want to take this to my mommy."

The community has been praising Cornelius' quick act. He says he only has one wish.

"I love you mommy and I hope you come back soon," said Cornelius.