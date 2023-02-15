6-year-old brings unloaded gun to North Carolina school: Police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities have recovered two weapons students brought to separate schools in central North Carolina.

Rocky Mount police said a 6-year-old had a gun in his backpack at Fairview Elementary School on Tuesday.

Officials said staff took possession of the unloaded 9mm handgun and removed the child from class. Authorities are investigating how the student got the weapon.

In a second incident, the principal at Wendell Middle School wrote in a letter that a student also had a gun on campus Tuesday. That student's mother is now being charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor which is a misdemeanor.

Staff notified law enforcement who quickly confiscated it.

