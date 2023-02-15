Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

6-year-old brings unloaded gun to North Carolina school: Police

Guns found on campuses of an elementary school and a middle school in central North Carolina
CNN Newsource
Guns found on campuses of an elementary school and a middle school in central North Carolina.
Guns found on campuses of an elementary school and a middle school in central North Carolina
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 19:35:17-05

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (CNN) — Authorities have recovered two weapons students brought to separate schools in central North Carolina.

Rocky Mount police said a 6-year-old had a gun in his backpack at Fairview Elementary School on Tuesday.

Officials said staff took possession of the unloaded 9mm handgun and removed the child from class. Authorities are investigating how the student got the weapon.

In a second incident, the principal at Wendell Middle School wrote in a letter that a student also had a gun on campus Tuesday. That student's mother is now being charged with storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor which is a misdemeanor.

Staff notified law enforcement who quickly confiscated it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV