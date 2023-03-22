8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in New Jersey

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) — Eight dolphins died on Tuesday in New Jersey after stranding themselves on a beach.

This follows the discovery of at least nine dead whales along the coast of New Jersey and New York in recent weeks.

Tim Ramsey of Sea Isle City says it all started as he and his wife were on their porch enjoying the sight of dolphins swimming near the shoreline.

"There [were] probably 50 dolphins just going back and forth all morning. And the next thing you know, we saw some coming straight in," said Ramsey.

In total, eight dolphins ended up stranded on the sand between the 50th and 52nd Street beaches in Sea Isle City.

Neighbors called 911 and among the first on the scene was Sea Isle City Police Chief Anthony Garreffi. He says it quickly became apparent that not all the mammals survived.

"Two of them that were obviously deceased and then there were six of them that were still alive," said Chief Garreffi.

First responders and the concerned neighbors kept the dolphins as comfortable as possible with damp sheets and buckets of ocean water until officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrived.

The dolphins were then transported to the center in Brigantine.

People who live nearby say they don't know for sure what's going on, but they know it's not good.

"In all my 30 years down here, I've only seen one big, huge dolphin wash up and he was dead when he washed up," said Alan Nesensohn.

"Your guess is as good as mine. But my first instinct that something is terribly wrong. I've never seen six dolphins come up on the beach, ever," said Joann Fratantoro.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says it decided to "humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering."