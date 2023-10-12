8-year-old boy saves up money for months for Halloween display

DETROIT (WDIV) — Halloween is around the corner, and one child in Detroit with a medical condition has been saving his money and getting ready since the summer.

Joline Hoosang, the mother of 8-year-old Kingston, says her son loves Halloween.

"We would go around to surrounding neighborhoods and just check out different displays," said Joline Hoosang.

Last year, she and her husband promised Kingston if he saved up his money, he could put up a Halloween display at their home on Detroit's west side this year.

"I was just surprised how fanatical he was about it because, you know, at one point my husband was just like, 'Oh we're going to have another inflatable meeting," said Joline Hoosang.

By summer, he was ready to go - saving up $345.

"I had so much money," said Kingston Hoosang.

Every morning, Kingston makes sure everything is in working order.

"I check my anchors," said Kingston Hoosang.

The inflatable display is making for a memorable Halloween for Kingston, who can't take part in some traditions of the holiday because he's unable to swallow.

"Usually when Kingston goes trick or treating, typically, he just gets candy, of which he can't ever eat. So this allows him to continue to enjoy Halloween on his own terms," said Joline Hoosang.