94-year-old woman lives her flying dream, checks 'co-piloting' off her bucket list

PORTLAND, Me. (WGME) — Here's more proof you're never too old to fulfill a dream. A 94-year-old woman in Maine has another check on her bucket list after co-piloting a plane.

"The surprise of my lifetime has come true," said Jane Lindquist.

At 94 years young, Jane Lindquist has seen a lot.

"I grew up in Rockland, went to Rockland High School, left there and went to college in Waterville. Colby [College] was fun, and I graduated and started having a family," said Lindquist.

But the day she co-piloted would go down in the books.

"This is something I've had my whole life, kind of a bucket list, I guess," said Lindquist.

Lindquist's dad would take her to watch the planes take off in Owls Head when she was younger.

"It got to be a weekly habit, and we loved it," said Lindquist.

Since then, she's always wanted to be a co-pilot.

"It's been kind of an enjoyment just to be able to think that I'm going to take the yoke. They just told me that's the word," said Lindquist.

She's seen the friendly skies before, but it was different from the front seat. With pilot Charlie Donnelly at the helm, Lindquist boarded the plane with her grandson and Jenn Donnelly, who helped grant this wish with Canco Senior Living.

After the plane warmed up on the chilly October morning, the first-time co-pilot buckled up and could not stop smiling.

The girl from Rockland has a few pilots in the family, and now she has a seat at the table herself — or in the cockpit.

The four-passenger plane Lindquist was in cruises at about 175 mph.