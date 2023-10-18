99-year-old woman takes hot air balloon ride over Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Age is but a number for one Paw Paw woman— 99-year-old Julie Miller took off in a hot air balloon ride Tuesday with her 74-year-old son.

It was a trip that was supposed to be for her 100th birthday next May; however, Miller said that was just too far away.

“I like going up in the balloon and I wanted to go again before I kicked the bucket,” she told FOX 17.

With a pair of sunglasses and a sweater to keep her warm, Miller ascended 1,000 feet above Kalamazoo, courtesy of Michigan Balloon Corporation.

When her daughter, Jackie Burnham told Miller she looked afraid— her response was, “No, I’m not afraid. No. Uh uh.” According to Burham, her mother has always been adventurous and fearless.

“I got goosebumps because I was so happy for her, because she's talked about it for about six months now,” she said.

Although the trip was originally scheduled for the week prior, Miller and her family say Tuesday ended up being the perfect day to do it.

“October 17 is my mom and dad's anniversary. He passed away 11 years ago and they would have been married 81 years. So it's very special that it happened today [Tuesday],” Burnham told FOX 17.

At the end, Miller and the other passengers received flight certificates and shared a champagne toast— a hot air balloon tradition. Plus, this wasn’t Miller’s first ride and she hopes it won’t be her last.

