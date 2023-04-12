ABBA's long-term guitarist Lasse Wellander dies

Long-term ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died after a battle with cancer, according to an announcement from his family.

According to a statement on his Facebook page, the 70-year-old passed away on Friday, April 7, surrounded by his loved ones.

ABBA released a statement calling Wellander, "a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist."

Born in 1952, Wellander did his first session with the Swedish pop legends in October of 1974. Soon after, he became the main guitarist on the group's albums, and toured with them in 1975, 1977, 1979 and 1980.

In addition to playing on numerous albums, Wellander also appeared on the soundtracks for the films "Mamma Mia" and "Mamma Mia! Here we go again."