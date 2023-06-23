About 7.5 million baby shark bath toys recalled after a dozen children were injured

Millions of Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled after 12 children were injured playing with the toys, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The commission says about 7.5 million units of the toys, from the brand Zuru, are being recalled. The recall includes the brand's Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark bath toys. The toys are sold at many popular retailers, including Walmart, CVS and Target.

The recall was issued after safety concerns were raised about the toys’ hard plastic top fin. Zuru says 12 reports were made about children getting “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds” after playing with the shark toys. Of the 12 injured children, nine required stitches or medical attention, CPSC says.

Zuru is advising consumers to stop using the recalled toys. The company says it’s issuing a full refund to those who purchased the full-size bath toy or the mini-size model in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

For instructions on getting refunded and for more details on the recalled toys, click here.