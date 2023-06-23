Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

About 7.5 million baby shark bath toys recalled after a dozen children were injured

About 7.5 million baby shark toys recalled after a dozen children were injured
Untitled design (61).jpg
CPSC
Untitled design (61).jpg
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 09:10:15-04

Millions of Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled after 12 children were injured playing with the toys, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The commission says about 7.5 million units of the toys, from the brand Zuru, are being recalled. The recall includes the brand's Baby Shark and Mini Baby Shark bath toys. The toys are sold at many popular retailers, including Walmart, CVS and Target.

The recall was issued after safety concerns were raised about the toys’ hard plastic top fin. Zuru says 12 reports were made about children getting “impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds” after playing with the shark toys. Of the 12 injured children, nine required stitches or medical attention, CPSC says.

Zuru is advising consumers to stop using the recalled toys. The company says it’s issuing a full refund to those who purchased the full-size bath toy or the mini-size model in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

For instructions on getting refunded and for more details on the recalled toys, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV