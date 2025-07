Michael Madsen, a seasoned character actor, has died at age 67 on Thursday morning, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication says Madsen died from a cardiac arrest.

Madsen rose to prominence through his roles in Quentin Tarantino films, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Volume 2, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also appeared in the critically acclaimed films Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco.

This article will be updated accordingly as this is breaking news.