Alaska woman saves over 400 kittens in 6 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) — A grandmother from Anchorage, Alaska says she has found her calling nursing kittens back to health so they can be adopted.

So far, Debbie Sis has fostered over 400 kittens.

"I just love it. It doesn't drain me, it nurtures me. It's who I am," said Debbie.

Anchorage Animal Care and Control says people who care for animals, like Debbie, are a huge help, especially since they get so many tiny kittens.

"Without people like Debbie, these kittens would not survive," said veterinarian Carol Hedges.

Debbie has converted a majority of her house into a baby kitty hospital.

"I've had as many as 20 fosters. Because during kitten season, there is a real need for fostering," Debbie explained.

Many of the kittens in Debbie's care get adopted and taken home to their forever families. You'd think letting them go for adoption would be hard, but Debbie says it brings her joy.

"I can love fully, and then let go, because, isn't that really true love?" said Debbie.