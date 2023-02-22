Alleged racial slur found on Chick-fil-A receipt in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — April Jackson says her daughter pulled into a drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte, North Carolina last week and was shocked when a racial slur appeared on her receipt.

"I was really, really upset and sad," said April.

Instead of her daughter's name on her Chick-fil-A receipt, a word similar to a racial slur was printed out.

"She told her her name was Nyiashia and she put on her ticket n*****," said April.

Nyiashia Jackson says last Monday, she pulled through the drive-thru to get her food at the restaurant when the person who handed it to her warned her.

"He was like, 'You might want to look what they put your name as,'" said Nyiashia. "I was just in shock. I literally parked right there, I just couldn't eat the food, I was just in shock."

WSOC asked Chick-fil-A about the incident, and they said in part that the restaurant has investigated and that, and "the operator has started additional training at his restaurant to ensure this doesn't happen again. We sincerely apologize for the harm caused by this incident."

But for this family, that training isn't enough.

"You shouldn't have to trained to not call someone a n*****. I'm just being as honest as I can be," said April. "I want the employee to be fired."

Chick-fil-A says the owner of that location has tried talking with the mother several times, but the mother says she plans to pursue legal action, so she doesn't want to speak with the restaurant right now.