Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Allergy alert issued for CAVA hummus due to undeclared presence of sesame

cava.jpg
FDA
cava.jpg
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 07:36:06-04

A recall was issued for CAVA’s spicy hummus after a labeling mishap led to a handful of products incorrectly leaving sesame, a food allergen, off the ingredient list, according to the FDA.

The FDA says a “limited number” of the hummus dips were packaged with the wrong lids. The incorrect lids do not include sesame in the ingredient list, but the hummus does in fact contain sesame.

If someone with a sesame allergy consumes it, they could experience serious life-threatening reactions, the FDA says.

The hummus is sold at stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Giant and more.

There have not been any reports of adverse reactions caused by the mislabeled hummus, the FDA says.

For more information on which hummus products the recall applies to, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV