Allergy alert issued for CAVA hummus due to undeclared presence of sesame

A recall was issued for CAVA’s spicy hummus after a labeling mishap led to a handful of products incorrectly leaving sesame, a food allergen, off the ingredient list, according to the FDA.

The FDA says a “limited number” of the hummus dips were packaged with the wrong lids. The incorrect lids do not include sesame in the ingredient list, but the hummus does in fact contain sesame.

If someone with a sesame allergy consumes it, they could experience serious life-threatening reactions, the FDA says.

The hummus is sold at stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Giant and more.

There have not been any reports of adverse reactions caused by the mislabeled hummus, the FDA says.

For more information on which hummus products the recall applies to, click here.