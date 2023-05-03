Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Altanta police responding to 'active shooter situation,' multiple people injured

atlanta shooting suspect
Atlanta Police Department/Twitter
atlanta shooting suspect
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:16:36-04

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says it's investigating an active shooter situation inside a building.

The department tweeted about the situation at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

As of 1:10 p.m., police say multiple people have been injured. They said the suspect is still at large and released photos of the person.

This article will be updated accordingly as this is breaking news.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV