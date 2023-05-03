Altanta police responding to 'active shooter situation,' multiple people injured

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says it's investigating an active shooter situation inside a building.

The department tweeted about the situation at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/uRIBECRQDT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

As of 1:10 p.m., police say multiple people have been injured. They said the suspect is still at large and released photos of the person.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

This article will be updated accordingly as this is breaking news.

Stay with News 3 for updates.