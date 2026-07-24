Amazon Prime FTC settlement claim deadline is July 27

NORFOLK, Va. — The deadline to file a claim for up to a $51 refund as part of Amazon's historic $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission is Monday, July 27, 2026.

The deadline applies to anyone who did not automatically receive a refund during stage one.

In 2023, the FTC filed a complaint alleging Amazon subscribed millions of customers to Prime without their knowledge.

In the court filing, the FTC said Amazon used "manipulative, coercive or deceptive tactics to trick people into automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions."

The summary of the case goes on to say, “for years, Amazon also knowingly complicated the cancellation process for Prime subscribers who sought to end their membership.”

On September 25, 2025 Amazon said, "Amazon and our executives have always followed the law and this settlement allows us to move forward and focus on innovating for customers. We work incredibly hard to make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up or cancel their Prime membership, and to offer substantial value for our many millions of loyal Prime members around the world. We will continue to do so, and look forward to what we’ll deliver for Prime members in the coming years."

Watch previous coverage: Amazon to issue $51 refunds after FTC settlement — how to get your money

Amazon to issue $51 refunds after FTC settlement — how to get your money

Who qualifies:

To be eligible, you must meet all of the following criteria:



You are a U.S. consumer who signed up for Prime

You unintentionally enrolled in a Prime membership through a challenged enrollment method at issue in the FTC's lawsuit from June 23, 2019 - June 23, 2025; or you tried to cancel your Prime membership through the online cancellation process from Juen 23, 2019 - June 23, 2025, but were unable to do so

You used less than ten Prime benefits (i.e., delivery, shopping, streaming, reading, and other benefits provided to Prime members) during any 12-month period of enrollment in Prime

You did not receive an automatic payment as part of this Settlement already

How to file a claim:

Visit the official settlement website, verify your eligibility, and complete the claim form before July 27. Once approved, you will receive the $51 payment.

How will I get my refund?

Eligible consumers will receive a notice by email or mail with instructions on how to submit a claim form, and you will have 180-days to submit your claim. The deadline to submit the claim form will be specifically stated in your notice.

According to the FTC, you can select how to get your payment on your claim form. You can get your payment by check, PayPal, or Venmo.

If you need help with your payment or claim form, please contact Amazon at admin@SubscriptionMembershipSettlement.com. Amazon has 30 days to review a claim, according to the settlement website and people should start getting checks in September, though an exact date has not been announced.

The up to $51 refund is based on the total Amazon Prime membership fees they paid during their subscription.

Click here to file your claim.

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