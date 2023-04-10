Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ambulance carrying patient crashes

Ambulance carrying a patient crashed
FHP
Ambulance carrying a patient crashed
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 11:56:26-04

An ambulance carrying a patient crashed on Sunday morning in Hillsborough County while en route to a local hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The accident occurred when the ambulance, operated by AMBITRANS, was traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 260 at around 4:30 a.m. and took the wrong exit.

Upon realizing the mistake, the driver attempted to cross back into the northbound lanes by going over the land between the road fork at the exit.

Ambulance carrying a patient crashed

However, the ambulance collided with a guardrail attenuator which caused it to flip over and land on the highway's northbound lanes.

As a result of the accident, the driver, the paramedic and the patient - a woman from Fort Myers - all sustained minor injuries.

FHP is currently investigating the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV