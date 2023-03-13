Anker power banks recalled following reports of overheating

Some Anker power banks, or portable chargers, have been recalled following reports of the products overheating, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall applies to the Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) with model number A1366. Ten reports about the products overheating were received, including one that resulted in an injury, according to CPSC.

The agency is advising users to stop using the portable chargers immediately.

Consumers can contact importer Fantasia Trading for information on receiving a full refund and instructions on how to safely discard the power banks.

Fantasia Trading can be reached at 800-988-7973 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email support@anker.com.

