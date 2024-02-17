Apparent house explosion in Sterling, Va. after firefighters respond to gas leak

STERLING, Va. — There was an apparent house explosion in the Sterling, Va., Friday night, and firefighters are searching the rubble, according to WUSA CBS 9.

CNN Newsource

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department said they were responding to a gas leak around 7:40 p.m. in a post on the social media platform X.



Engine 618 and Truck 611 dispatched to SILVER RIDGE DR for the GAS LEAK [Fri 07:38 PM] — Sterling VFC (@SterlingFire) February 17, 2024

Later, there were numerous posts about crews responding to a structure fire at the same location.

CAN 611 dispatched to SILVER RIDGE DR for the STRUCTURE FIRE with @AshburnFire and @FFXFireRescue [Fri 08:25 PM] — Sterling VFC (@SterlingFire) February 17, 2024

Ambulance 618 and CAN 611 responding to SILVER RIDGE DR for the STRUCTURE FIRE [Fri 08:25 PM] — Sterling VFC (@SterlingFire) February 17, 2024

Ambulance 618, CAN 611, and Engine 611B responding to SILVER RIDGE DR for the STRUCTURE FIRE with @FFXFireRescue [Fri 08:25 PM] — Sterling VFC (@SterlingFire) February 17, 2024

CBS 9 also reports HazMat and Washington Gas at the scene.

There is no information about injuries, according to CBS 9.