Apparent house explosion in Sterling, Va. after firefighters respond to gas leak

Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 16, 2024
STERLING, Va. — There was an apparent house explosion in the Sterling, Va., Friday night, and firefighters are searching the rubble, according to WUSA CBS 9.

The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department said they were responding to a gas leak around 7:40 p.m. in a post on the social media platform X.

Later, there were numerous posts about crews responding to a structure fire at the same location.

CBS 9 also reports HazMat and Washington Gas at the scene.

There is no information about injuries, according to CBS 9.

