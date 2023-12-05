Army Sgt. becomes first active-duty female Army sniper

An Army Sergeant who completed sniper school is celebrating more than graduation: she’s marking a first in Army history.

DVIDS U.S. Army Sgt. Maciel Hay, a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, poses for a photo after graduating sniper school at Fort Moore, Ga., Nov. 3, 2023. With this accomplishment, Hay becomes the first active duty female U.S. Army sniper. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's contingency response force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (Courtesy photo).

Sgt. Maciel Hay, a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, celebrated finishing sniper school at Fort Moore in Georgia last month, according to the Army. Upon graduating, she officially became the first active-duty female Army sniper, the Army says.

The Army says the 173rd Airborne Brigade is its contingency response force in Europe. In addition to providing forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility, the brigade trains with NATO allies.