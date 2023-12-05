Army Sgt. becomes first active-duty female Army sniper

An Army Sergeant who completed sniper school is celebrating more than graduation: she’s marking a first in Army history.
Sgt. Maciel Hay, a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, celebrated finishing sniper school at Fort Moore in Georgia last month, according to the Army. Upon graduating, she officially became the first active-duty female Army sniper, the Army says.
The Army says the 173rd Airborne Brigade is its contingency response force in Europe. In addition to providing forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility, the brigade trains with NATO allies.