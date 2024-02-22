AT&T users across the country say they can't make outgoing calls

Today (Thursday, Feb. 22), there appears there's a huge outage for AT&T cellular service.

We're seeing reports from people saying they can't make outgoing calls. These reports are coming in from across the country, not just here in Hampton Roads.

WTKR Darin, a News 3 editor with AT&T service, was unable to make outgoing calls just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A website that tracks outages, Downdetector, shows a user-reported spike happening just before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Downdetector This graph from Downdetector shows a spike in user-reported AT&T outages around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22

News 3 has been monitoring AT&T's social media accounts, but we have yet to see any statement from them about what's happening.

Besides being a pain, this could be problematic for 911 operators in an emergency. This could mean dispatchers can't track phones or call people back.

We're monitoring this - asking what's happening, when service could be restored, and the impacts this could have through the day.

We'll update this article as we learn more information on the outage.

Stay with News 3 for updates.