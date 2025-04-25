Aviation community commemorates stunt pilot Rob Holland on social media

Rob Holland, a legendary aerobatic pilot with 37 international competition medals, died at 50 years old in a plane crash on Thursday, a post from his Facebook page confirmed.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Holland died while "on approach" to the Langley Air Force Base.

Holland was expected to perform at the 2025 Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, which is still slated to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

"Rob’s rise to the top started as a young airshow fan in his native New England. Earning his pilot’s license while still a teenager," Holland's website reads. "His remarkable skills at the controls of his MXS-RH are matched with a humble and approachable demeanor that has forged a unique connection with countless fans all over the world."

Reactions from the aviation community poured in once Holland's death was confirmed.

Ric Peterson, an award-winning airshow announcer with 30+ years experience hosing aviation events commemorated Holland, writing, "there will be another kid who will realize a dream to fly because there was Rob Holland."

President of the International Aerobatic Club, Jim Bourke, wrote on Facebook that "Rob will be remembered as a friend, a mentor, a leader, and an innovator."

Lunar Sawyer, air show and air race announcer, posted selfies she took with Holland:

Selfies with Rob were a tradition at air shows. I will miss you, my friend. Your legendary aerobatic skills will live on. RIP Rob. 💙@RobHolland5150. pic.twitter.com/PSBSReeU3b — Lunar Sawyer (@thelunarsawyer) April 24, 2025

The Expirimental Aircraft Association posted on X, writing, "Rob was more than an exceptional pilot; he was a trailblazer whose passion and innovation redefined the art of aerobatic flight. As a 13-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and a six-time World Freestyle Champion, his contributions to aviation were unparalleled. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we extend our deepest condolences to Rob's family, friends, and the entire aviation community."

Adax Aviation:

E3 Aviation referred to Holland as a "master of the air" in their Instagram post.