Baby boomers aren't giving up their large homes, creating a problem for young families

A Redfin analysis released this week says baby boomers don't want to give up their large homes. Turns out, this is creating a problem for young families.

The analysis shows that 28% of houses with three bedrooms or more are owned by baby boomers. In comparison, 14% are owned by millennials with children.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Jan. 17

Redfin said it's noteworthy that millennials with children own half as many large homes as baby boomers, even though there are more millennials than baby boomers.

Buying a house used to be manageable for young families, but now, most can't afford it.

In addition to a shortage of houses, home prices are rising faster than wages and mortgage rates are at a 23-year high.

Redfin says baby boomers are reluctant to sell because many own their homes outright, they don't want to downsize, and they like living in a familiar neighborhood.

You can read the full analysis here.