'Beloved 1st grader' in Cleveland dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head

CLEVELAND (WOIO) — A first grader in Cleveland died over the weekend after he accidentally shot himself.

Police say the seven-year-old boy, Demetrius Dunlap, got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police responded to the home around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. By that time, Dunlap's family had already rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

On the scene, police came across that gun.

Dunlap was a first grader at Luis Munoz Marin School in Cleveland. His death is not only crippling to his loved ones, but to students and staff as well.

A statement sent from the school's principal to families reads in part:

"I know that you share our deep concern and sympathy for the family of Demetrius Dunlap. On behalf of our entire school community, we have reached out to them to offer comfort and support as they cope with the heartbreaking loss of someone so dear to them and to us."

Dunlap's was life cut short because of a loaded gun in his reach. Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciacci says it's important to lock your guns up.

"It does unfortunately drive home the need to secure firearms. We can't stress that enough, that, if you're going to have firearms, that you take some training and purchase something to keep those firearms out of the reach of children," said Sgt. Ciacci.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

The boy's school says it will have grief counselors on site all week.