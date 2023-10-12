Beyoncé attends 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie premiere

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift fans got quite the treat on Wednesday.

She showed up for the premiere of the Eras Tour Concert Film in Los Angeles. And — so did Beyoncé!

Queen Bey previously announced her own concert movie would come to theaters in December.

She and Swift both went on tours this year.

Swift reacted to Beyoncé's appearance at the Eras Tour Concert Film on her Instagram account, sharing remarks about the impact she's had on her music career.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without [Beyoncé's] influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Swift shared on her Instagram account.