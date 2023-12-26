Beyoncé's childhood home goes up in flames on Christmas

HOUSTON (KTRK)— Tragedy struck Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston early Christmas morning after it caught fire.
The second story was fully engulfed by the time firefighters showed up.
The family currently living there made it safely out of the home, wearing their festive Christmas pajamas.
Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.