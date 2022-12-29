Bill Cosby planning 2023 comedy tour: Report

Comedian Bill Cosby is eyeing a return to touring in 2023.

During a surprise radio interview Wednesday on WGH Talk, Cosby answered "yes" when asked if 2023 is the year he might finally be able to tour again.

Cosby, now 85, was convicted in Pennsylvania in April 2018 of criminal sexual assault. He served nearly three years before his conviction was overturned by the state supreme court.

A representative for Cosby has reportedly confirmed the comedian is looking to start touring in the spring or summer, but his troubles might not be over just yet.

Five women filed new sexual assault lawsuits against him under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims. A spokesperson for Cosby called the lawsuits "frivolous" and said the woman were part of a "parade of accusers" who previously came forward.

