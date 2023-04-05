Blind Marine runs half-marathon in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — Jose Centeno, a retired Marine who lost his eyesight from glaucoma, is beating the odds by continuing to run marathons.

He recently ran a half-marathon in Xenia, Ohio.

"You know, we made it. We made it nonstop. That was our goal," said Centeno.

Centeno lost his eyesight in 2015, but he continues to race alongside his friend, Dr. Tim Morane.

"Together... we started running our first half marathon [with] him being my guide," said Centeno.

Centeno says the race went well, but there were some challenges.

"It was tough. We had a few hills once we started hitting a couple of those hills, we started to catch up back up," said Centeno.

He says when he became blind, life changed for him.

"I lost interest in everything. I was even depressed," said Centeno.

However, he says when he started running again, he had an improved outlook on life.

"I just started running again and it's been good after that and I'm not giving up. I'm not, I'm not going to let my blindness get me down," said Centeno.

Centeno hopes others never give up either, despite the challenges they may face.

"You can always turn to God to give you that strength and I do that myself," he said.

The race he recently completed was his eighth half-marathon with Dr. Morane, and he says he won't stop there.