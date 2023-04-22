Watch Now
Body of missing 4-year-old discovered in Maryland pond

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 21, 2023
OAKLAND, Md. — The body of a missing child was discovered in a Maryland pond Thursday night.

Fox Piper, 4, had been reported missing from his home in Oakland just hours earlier.

Family members told Maryland State Police that Piper was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on the front porch of their home on Temperance Way.

A search was launched by air and land including the use of helicopters and K-9s.

Around 10 p.m. dive crews pulled Piper from a pond, a short distance from his home. He died on the scene.

Police say the case remains under investigation.

