Bone fragments reported in frozen chicken nuggets: USDA

A public health alert for Wegmans Frozen Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets was issued on Monday due to the potential presence of bone fragments.

The affected product is packaged in 46-ounce plastic packages labeled “Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat.” There would be a best if used by date of August 26, 2025, located on the back of the package next to the barcode.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) advised consumers not to consume this product. A recall is unnecessary since it is no longer available for purchase.

The potentially contaminated chicken nuggets were distributed exclusively to Wegmans Food Markets in locations across Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. FSIS became aware of the issue following multiple consumer complaints regarding the presence of bone fragments in the product.

For further inquiries, consumers can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.