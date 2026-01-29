Border czar Tom Homan addresses media after federal agent involved shootings

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, will address the media on Thursday following the deadly shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey met Tuesday with Homan in an apparent effort to ease tensions following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by a federal officer.

Walz also called for a significant reduction in the number of federal officers conducting immigration enforcement in Minnesota. A court filing shows about 3,000 federal officers are currently participating in the operation.

"The Governor and Homan agreed on the need for an ongoing dialogue and will continue working toward those goals," Walz's office said in a statement released earlier this week.

Frey said he explained the toll the operation is having on local police officers and reiterated his request that it end.

Tuesday’s meeting followed a phone calls on Monday between Walz, Frey and Trump. The leaders appeared to find areas of agreement, including Homan now leading the federal response in Minnesota.

Homan took over the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown in Minneapolis following the departure of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino.

The Department of Homeland Security launched Operation Metro Surge, a large-scale immigration enforcement operation, in December. The agency says it has made more than 3,000 arrests, including people described as murderers, rapists and gang members.

However, the deaths of Pretti and Renee Good, both U.S. citizens, have drawn criticism over the aggressive tactics used in the operation.

Trump was asked Tuesday whether Pretti’s death was justified. He deflected and said an investigation is underway.