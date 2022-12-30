Buffalo businesses looted during winter storm

BUFFALO — Louie's Texas Red Hots has served the Bailey Avenue neighborhood for more than 20 years.

"The way I opened it up, a clean environment, friendly service, good food and a comfort food and the food that they had been familiar with the community, down here, for so many years that it would be a win. And it was, and it has been, and I think it still is," said owner Carl Anderson.

Anderson says he loves both his employees and the community.

"It's a great community, it's a community that is in need of services and restaurants and stores," said Anderson.

Which is why he was heartbroken as he remotely watched looters break into his store on Christmas Eve. The deadly winter storm left him and police unable to respond.

"They basically trashed it looking for cash. They smashed my cash register drawers, one side of them. When they couldn't get them open, they actually stole the entire POS system, cash drawer and everything," said Anderson.

Four hours later and he was broken into again.

"It was, it was difficult, that's all I'm gonna say. It was really hard," said Anderson.

His store was just one of many hit along the street during the storm. Emergency contractors were out in force Thursday to board up broken windows and doors.

Anderson doesn't blame anyone in particular but is frustrated that this was even an issue.

"What I've seen on Christmas Day is, it is scary and it's something I can't even really put a pulse on," said Anderson.

Still, he has faith in the city of good neighbors.

"I just am not gonna allow what happened to change my outlook on the community or everybody as a whole."