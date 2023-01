A pet was stuck on the side of an interstate in Ohio.

Eagle-eyed trooper Katie Thomas noticed the curled-up cat.

"You're okay bud," said Thomas.

The apprehensive feline fled the first rescue attempt, darting right under the trooper's vehicle. The cat eventually parked itself on one of the tires.

Trooper Thomas pulled the animal to safety and gave the kitty a ride in the cruiser to the Toledo Humane Society.

The cat earned the name Trooper and has been adopted.