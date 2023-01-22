Celebration of life held for UGA football player

Family, friends and University of Georgia teammates gathered in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the life of Devin Willock. Willock was killed last Sunday in a car crash with football staffer Chandler LeCroy just hours after celebrating the football team's back-to-back championships.

"It affects the whole community," said Will Davis, a University of Georgia fan.

Davis remembers celebrating the Dawgs' back-to-back championship win at last Saturday's parade.

He also remembers how quickly things changed more than 13 hours later.

"It was just a gut punch. It took the euphoria off the celebration," said Davis.

UGA lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed when police say LeCroy lost control of their SUV on Barnett Shoals Road.

Willock's mother, Sharlene, shared her last moments with her son with Atlanta News First.

"After the parade...We went to the Texas Roadhouse, we had dinner as a family. We parted after that. Next thing I knew it was 3 in the morning and it was one of his coaches calling saying there was an accident, and Devin didn't make it," said Willock.

LeCroy's funeral was held Wednesday.

Willock's private celebration was in Athens.

On Saturday loved ones and fans alike gathered to mourn.

"It really puts it into perspective how valuable human life is and how fragile it is, every day we get is a gift from god," said Davis.

Willock's public service will be held in Englewood, New Jersey on Jan. 27.