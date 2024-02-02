Check your home for these recalled household items sold at popular stores

We all want to be safe in our own homes right?

To ensure you and your loved ones aren't using potentially harmful products, there are a couple of new recalls to warn you about.

BISSELL Vacuums

BISSELL is recalling over 140,000 units of its multi reach hand and floor vacuums, pictured below.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

There's an issue with the battery packs possibly overheating, smoking up your home and even catching fire, BISSELL says.

The recalled units were sold at many popular stores, including Target and Walmart, both online and in stores from August 2016 through December 2022, BISSELL says.

If you have one, BISSELL says to stop using it and contact them for a free replacement.

For more information on the recalled vacuums and how to get a replacement, click here.

HolaBelle NextGen Children's Bikes

If you've got a little one at home, they may have a HolaBelle NextGen bike, pictured below.

The HolaBelle NextGen 10, 12, 16 and 20-inch versions made by Flat River Group have been recalled, the company says. The company says the bikes don't have a chain guard and that's against federal regulations.

You might have picked one up on Amazon, Kohl's, Lowe's, Target or Walmart.

You can contact them for a full refund.

For more information on the recalled bikes and how to get a refund, click here.

Children's Nightgowns

If you bought a children's nightgown on Amazon recently, check your order history.

Nightgowns - pictured below - sold exclusively on Amazon are under recall because they don't meet federal flammability regulations, according to Ekouaer, the maker of the nightgowns.

Ekouaer says if you have them, take out some scissors, cut them in pieces, take a picture and toss them out or recycle them.

After that, the company says you can contact them with that picture and get your money back.

For more information on the recall and how to get a refund, click here.