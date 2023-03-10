Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Child hero in Mississippi gets drum set from Batman

Posted at 8:23 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:26:00-05

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) — A six-year-old Mississippi boy’s musical dreams have come true.

Cornelius Fairley quickly became a hero when he sprang into action and called 911 when he found his mother unconscious from a seizure.

TRENDING: 6-year-old boy in Mississippi praised after calling 911 for his mom

When police in Picayune, Mississippi learned that he wished for a real drum set, they teamed up with a music store owner to have his favorite superhero deliver the gift of music for a job well done.

“They asked us if there's any way we could figure out what a drum kit would cost, how to get one, [and] what we can do to physically raise the money to get one," said Sean Murray, the owner of a music store called Christy Music. "And we got a drum kit order within an hour and sent to us. We got the last one they had in stock.”

Cpl. John Saltarelli with the Picayune Police Department said Cornelius is a big fan of Batman.

"[We] thought we’d come out here and dress up as Batman and give a drum set away."

Corneluis was happy to receive the drum set from Batman and thanked everybody involved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV