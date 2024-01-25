Children's tiaras sold on Amazon recalled for containing too much lead

Children’s tiaras sold exclusively at Amazon are being recalled after authorities learned the product’s lead content was over the federal limit, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The silver tiaras – under the brand name “Yaomiao” – are sold in packs of four with colored rhinestone detailing. The rhinestones have levels of lead that are higher than the federal lead content ban, according to CPSC.

CPSC is warning consumers that lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can lead to health issues.

The recall applies to over 12,000 of the tiara sets sold on Amazon from Jan. 2021 to Nov. 2023.

If you bought the recalled tiaras, CPSC says to throw them away immediately.

Buyers are eligible for a refund.

For more information on the recall and the refund process, click here.