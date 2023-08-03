Watch Now
Chinese zoo swears its bear is real and not people in costumes

Posted at 9:57 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 09:57:30-04

CNN — A zoo in China is pushing back against bizarre claims that some of its animals may not be animals at all!

The Hangzhou Zoo is fighting online allegations that a bizarre-looking bear is in fact a bear and not a human dressed in a bear costume.

After a video of the Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs looking uncannily human went viral, it fueled rumors and conspiracy theories on social media.

The zoo released a statement, written from the perspective of the bear, saying the following:

“I’m Angela the sun bear – I got a call after work yesterday from the head of the zoo asking if I was being lazy and found a human to take my place. Let me reiterate again to everyone that I am a sun bear!"

