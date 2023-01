(CNN) — Country music star Chris Stapleton is handing over his CMA vocalist of the year crown and putting on another—the Super Bowl performer one.

The NFL announced Stapleton will be belting out the Star-Spangled Banner for the biggest night in football.

Stapleton, a Kentucky native, is known for hits like "Tennessee Whiskey", "Parachute" and "Starting Over."

He'll be joining stars like Rihanna who is set to perform at half-time.