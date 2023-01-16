Coast Guard rescues 7 from adrift tug in Maryland

BALTIMORE – Seven people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their tug went adrift in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 around 3:30 a.m., a person on the tug notified personnel at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region. During the call, the crew member informed personnel about the vessel’s issues, stating that, “while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey, to Guyana, a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.” The tow line eventually snapped and became entangled in the port propeller.

The crew member also said that the tug was now inoperable, and the people on board were planning on abandoning the ship.

The Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson was the first to respond to the call. However, the cutter’s crew could not get close to the tug or barge due to the weather.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk crew were then launched to assist. The crews were able to safely hoist the seven people, who were then taken to Ocean City Municipal Airport. No injuries were reported.