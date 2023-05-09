College student goes from Navy officer to beauty pageant contestant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A student at the University of South Florida is proving that women can do it all. Alexis Aponte, 20, is on the way to fulfilling her dreams of being in the Navy while, at the same time, preparing to represent Florida in the National America Miss Beauty Pageant.

“Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, I have to get up at 4 a.m. just to get ready and come to campus and work out at 5:30 every morning, and then we are taking on almost double the course load other students do just with Navy classes,” said Aponte.

Ever since she was a kid, Aponte wanted to walk the deck of an aircraft carrier, but it never occurred to her that she could also walk the stage of a beauty pageant.

Aponte was anonymously nominated to compete in the National American Miss Florida Pageant in Orlando this July.

“I was confused because I was like, ‘who, where, why, how?’” said Aponte, whose never been in a pageant in her life. “I get down and dirty; I drive a jeep, I go mudding, I usually wear tom-boyish outfits.”

However, instead of turning down the opportunity, Aponte embraced it.

“It gives me a chance to be a role model to little girls, showing to them that you can do both, you can be hard and tough and strong and do all of this different stuff, and you can still be pretty and feminine and beautiful,” said Aponte.

It’s also a chance to promote her favorite charities, like Wounded Warriors, Tuesday’s Children and her mission to deliver school supplies to students in need.

“The thing I appreciate the most is that you are a young lady and a good role model for our girls,” said Maria Ortiz, principal of Temple Terrace Elementary School, following a drop-off.

Aponte said she isn’t just doing this as a feel-good story; she’s in it to win it.

“I’ve been wearing heals around my room, walking around, because I’m not very good walking in heels,” said Aponte.

She’s even picked out the dress; it’s practically brand new.

“I am wearing my old prom dress I was supposed to be wearing my senior year 2020 that I never got to wear because of Covid,” said Aponte.