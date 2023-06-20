Colorado World War II veteran surprised for 101st birthday

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A World War II veteran in Colorado got the celebration of a lifetime Monday, as his neighbors, friends and caregivers threw him a party to celebrate his 101st birthday. Ray Chambers was showered with presents, treats, and praise as the people around him thanked him for his service and years of friendship.

At 101 years old, Chambers is in good health and still lives in his own home in Centennial.

“It was really truly a surprise,” Chambers said, smiling. “I was just sitting here in my chair, and people began to walk in.”

Sixteen million Americans fought in World War II, and today fewer than 389,000 are still alive, according to the U.S. Army. With fewer around each year to give first-hand accounts of history, Chambers’ friends and neighbors feel even more fortunate to celebrate him as he enters his 101st year of life.

“Ray is the most kindest, gentle-hearted guy I think you’ll ever meet,” said neighbor Laura Brown. “He’ll tell stories and paint kind of the best picture of what he went through in his life.”

Chambers has plenty of stories to share, having received a Purple Heart for his service and wounds during World War II. He isn’t one to mention it himself, which is why it was up to his party guests to shower him with praise as he opened his presents.

“He’s dodged a lot of bullets, literally, in his life, and I think it’s because he was meant to come and tell his story,” said his caretaker Heather Holmes.

