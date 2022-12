The death toll continues to rise in New York following a historic blizzard.

One family says their loved one left his home in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon to get milk and other supplies but never made it back.

Authorities say 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu had a pregnant wife.

Authorities later found him around 7 p.m. lying on the street barely alive.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The family has yet to learn from the hospital or authorities what caused Abdul's death.